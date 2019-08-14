RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Area School District and local law enforcement responded to a “social media threat” Tuesday.
According to the RASD Facebook page, the threat was reportedly made by a third party and relayed to Ridgway Area Middle/High School Principal Tom Podpora at 2 p.m. Podpora reportedly investigated the threat, enacting the “Elk County School Threat Notification System,” and additional district security protocols.
The threat was also investigated by the Ridgway Police Department and Elk County District Attorney’s office, according to reports.
It was determined the threat was not credible, according to the post, and RASD staff and students were not in danger. Student athletics resumed practice by 3:48 p.m.
RASD Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas said the community’s prompt assistance in alerting school staff to the social media post is appreciated.
“The district appreciates the immediate response of the ECDA’s office, and the timely investigation by the RPD,” McMahon-Vargas said. “I continue to encourage students, staff, parents and community members to report concerning behavior of anyone in the community — as it relates to the school environment and school officials.”
People can do so by calling 911 or contacting the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Safe 2 Say School Safety Reporting Program by visiting www.safe2saypa.org or calling 1-844-SAF2SAY.