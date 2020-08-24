DuBOIS – Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois are seeking information after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Friday night.
According to state police, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, red in color, was stolen from a residence on West Weber Avenue in DuBois sometime after 7 p.m. Friday.
Around 8:15 p.m., DuBois-based state police got involved in a pursuit with a vehicle matching the description, beginning on Grant Street Extension in Reynoldsville, according to a news release. Police said the vehicle fled onto Route 310 and was last seen by state police on Sportsman Dam Road.
The registration plate that belongs to the vehicle starts with the letters HXC. Police believe that the individual who stole the vehicle may have put on a different license plate, with the replacement plate believed to start with the letters LFG.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact state police, 814-371-4652, or DuBois City Police, 814-371-2000.