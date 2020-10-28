PENFIELD — According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, a theft occurred at the Penfield Firemen’s Club on Bennetts Valley Highway Oct. 24.
An unknown person entered the club around 1 a.m., according to the report, through the front door and is pictured on surveillance disabling the alarm system. The person is also seen entering another room and gaining access to a safe, where they took an undetermined amount of money before exiting out the front door.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.