DuBOIS — Poll workers are needed in the City of DuBois before the Tuesday, May 15, primary election, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
The poll workers are needed in the First Ward (Friendship Hose House on Main Street) and Third Ward (DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Fire House) areas.
“They must be registered voters within those precincts and must be able to work from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day,” Graham said.
The positions are paid approximately $105 for the day.
Previous poll workers quit recently with little notice before the upcoming Election Day, Graham said.
Finding poll workers is an ongoing problem every election, she said. One of the hardest parts of her job is trying to find people who will work on Election Day.
For the most part, she said people do enjoy doing job. It’s just finding the people to do it, Graham said. Many poll workers are aging and getting to the point they can’t do it anymore, she said.
Anyone who is interested in working at the polls can call Graham at 765-2642, ext. 5053.
