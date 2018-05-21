FALLS CREEK — A former Jefferson County resident is giving local moms a platform to sell their gently-used kids clothes and maternity items, while offering them a way to meet other local mothers, too.
Brockway native Julie Ianno created “Step by Step Consignment” — an online pop up shop and mommy market that will hold its first bi-annual sale May 31 through June 2 at the Falls Creek Fire Hall.
Ianno, who now lives in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, said her whole family still lives in Brockway, and she has always wanted to bring a consignment sale to that area. Consignment sales are popular where she lives now in Franklin County, and are a more useful way to find used but nice clothes from other mothers who are looking to do the same, she said.
“I’m always shopping for my kids and my nieces and nephews here (in Greencastle), and they need something like this in that area,” she said.
Consignment sales tend to be better for contributors than yard sales, since vendors can make a little more money off of their items and set their own prices, Ianno said.
The sale is basically a “mom swap,” where women can buy clothes that will support other mothers in the community. Shopping local is important, since you are passing down clothes to other kids and mothers in the area and benefiting local families, she said. Consignment sales also are a great way for women to make money themselves, rather than giving clothes away or selling them for minimal prices at yard sales, she added.
“Kids are constantly growing — stuff only fits them for one season,” she said. “You want to get something that fits them nicely, but not spend a lot, since they grow so fast.”
Although the event is just getting started this year, Ianno said she already has contributors who will be setting up booths, such as Jefferson County Head Start and a local Catholic charity, and offering information about their organizations. She hopes it will not only be an outlet for local moms, but a platform for other vendors to showcase themselves as well.
“My vision is for it to be a community event — every year the community looks forward to and sees everybody again,” she said.
Consigners enter and price their inventory through the Step by Step website, then sort them and drop them off at the fire hall, Ianno said. Anything they would like to have back if it doesn’t sell, they can pick up after the sale. Volunteers are able to sign up and get discounts on consignor fees and inventory.
Those who sign up or volunteer can attend a presale that Wednesday (May 30) evening, Ianno said. There also will be a fall/winter sale August 2-4 of this year.
Any unwanted and leftover items will be donated to Heart to Heart Ministries, where they can further benefit women and children in need.
The sale will be held Thursday, May 31 from 9-6 p.m., Friday, June 1 from 9-6 p.m. And Sunday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with some items being half off on the last day of the sale.
For more information, visit www.stepbystepconsignment.com or call Ianno at (814)-771-8907 or email stepbystepconsignment@gmail.com.
