DuBOIS — A popular Tri-County Area-based band in the 1980s and 1990s, PF Flyer has reunited after not having played together for more than 26 years.
The group, which disbanded in 1992 to allow members Dave Piccirillo, Gordon Jesberger, Lance Eastman and Kevin Dippold to focus on their careers and family obligations, is scheduled to hold its first performance in DuBois in almost three decades on Saturday, May 5, at the Sandy Club.
The band’s first gig since it officially reunited was a performance at Wildwoods Bar & Grill in St. Marys in February.
“It feels like the first time I went to a music store with my parents at age 12 to get my first guitar,” said Piccirillo of the reunion. “I knew a whole lot of fun was right around the corner. And to be able to do this again with guys who are some of my best friends is the icing on the cake.”
Those who grew up in DuBois in the eighties and early nineties may remember dancing the night away with PF Flyer.
“We played a lot of high school proms and homecoming dances including the DuBois area (DuBois Central Catholic, DuBois High School, Brockway, etc.),” said Eastman. “We also played for some events at Penn State DuBois. It’s interesting now because at some of our earlier shows on our reunion tour, we’ve had quite a few people come up to us and say that we played at their prom or some other high school event.”
Eastman remembers playing in the lounges of the former Holiday Inn and the Sheraton.
“At that time a lot of the full fledged rock bands played in those two hotels. We also played at the Rhododendron in Sykesville,” Eastman said.
Eastman said the band is very appreciative of the opportunity to play for the members and guests of the Sandy Club to re-introduce PF Flyer to the DuBois area.
The group started rehearsing again to prepare for its first gig in St. Marys in September 2017. The distance between them may make it a little difficult to rehearse the way they once did, but the band’s members agree it’s worth it and try to get together every two or three weeks.
“In true garage band form we got together in my brother-in-law’s garage in St. Marys,” Eastman said. “We each learned songs on our own and got together about once every three weeks to rehearse the material as a band. We’ve only had one rehearsal since we played our first gig. We now learn new songs at home and run through them once or twice during a sound check before a gig. Fortunately, the new songs have come together well enough during our sound checks that we’ve felt comfortable playing them at the actual gig.”
Eastman said it “feels absolutely wonderful to be playing together again. I’ve had opportunities to play with other people over the years but it never felt quite right. I just enjoy hanging out with this group of guys and making music together. It’s all about having fun with good friends and hopefully spreading some of that fun to the people who come to hear us play.”
Jesberger said he appreciates what the group has.
“I am so fortunate to have a second chance to be in a band with this group of guys,” Jesberger said.
When PF Flyer formed in 1987, it was a light pop/dance rock band.
Although some band members wrote original music, the focus of the group was to perform familiar songs by well known rock and roll groups, Eastman said.
Today’s PF Flyer will perform classic rock songs from the 1960s through the 1990s that people can dance to, Eastman said. Some of that includes music by The Beatles, The Doors, Journey, Foreigner, The Cars, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Tom Petty.
Though all the members call Elk County home, only drummer Dippold, who lives in St. Marys lives there now.
Eastman, who is the group’s keyboard player, lives in Allegany, N.Y. Piccirillo, a Ridgway native and the group’s guitarist, lives in Harrisburg. Jesberger, a longtime resident of St. Marys who is also the group’s bass player, lives in Kylertown.
They talked about getting the band back together in 2012 after a few of them played together at Eastman’s daughter’s wedding reception.
Eastman said they can’t recall how they came up with the name, PF Flyer, but decided to keep it so people may remember them and come out to see them play again.
“We also hope to develop a new group of fans who like the style of music we’re playing,” Eastman said.
A list of the band’s upcoming engagements can be found on their Facebook page — @pfflyerband.
