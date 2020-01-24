DuBOIS — The portion of Sunflower Drive that runs behind Penn Highlands DuBois East will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 28, due to construction.
The section to close runs from Sixth Street — the main entrance to PH DuBois East — to Geranium Alley, the alley below the hospital.
Patients and visitors may use Geranium Alley to access Sunflower Drive to get to patient and visitor parking areas. Employees will be using Sixth Street or Griesemer Street, one block up, to enter employee parking lots.
The area will remain closed until further notice.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is in the midst of growing its footprint in the region with multiple building projects in DuBois, St. Marys, Clearfield, Brookville and Clarion.
At PH DuBois East, PHH is adding 60,000 square feet to expand Behavioral Health Services. This is a part of the multi-million dollar Master Facilities Plan to improve healthcare for the region.