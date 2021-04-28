DuBOIS — A special gift, a portrait of K-9 Officer Ace by artist Tamie Tokarcik, was publicly unveiled and presented to DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark and Officer Zayne Rhed, Ace’s handler, at Monday’s city council meeting.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Clark of the portrait prior to its unveiling. “I think it’s fair that she (Tokarcik) gets recognized for her great talent ... it was all I could do to not allow him (Rhed) to take it home the other day. I can’t thank you enough. I knew he (Ace) was going to be an ambassador for the department, but I didn’t realize how much and how many people he’s impacted. Thank you.”
Rhed, with Ace by his side, said he loves the portrait of his partner.
“It looks exactly like him,” said Rhed. “And it’s sentimental to me and all the other officers because, I mean, someday he’s (Ace) not going to be with us any more and to have memories and photographs and then this drawing is important.”
“If they (police) weren’t here, we wouldn’t have a community worth living in,” said Tokarcik. “This is my thank you to them.”
Earlier this year, Tokarcik said she was bringing treats to the police department in appreciation for all that they do for the community.
“And I really wanted to do something more,” she said, and eventually decided on a drawing of Ace using a soft pastel technique, which she describes as a dry pigment media, similar to chalk.
Tokarcik, who works as a certified pharmacy technician for Penn Highlands Brookville, enjoys drawing as a hobby.
“I started working in pastel around 2003,” she said. “I took a lot of time off raising my children and I just recently got back into it. I really enjoy drawing animals.”
“They (police) were gracious enough to let me come and take pictures of Ace,” said Tokarcik, noting that her brother, James Tokarcik, the city’s IT director, acted as a liaison between his sister and the police department.
From the pictures of Ace, Tokarcik said she chose the ones that showed the best lighting of his eyes and his expression.
The final portrait took her a few tries, Tokarcik admitted.
“I threw away four of them,” she said. “When they don’t feel right to me, I don’t like them and I chop them up. And then the last one took me, probably, a week to finish.”
Tokarcik said her daughters, Isabella Ley and Marilla Ley, inspired her to not give up.
“After four failed attempts, you get discouraged,” said Tokarcik. “I didn’t like anything I was doing, and I kept just throwing them away and wasting money. But my daughters were encouraging me, ‘You can do it, Mom, you can do it.’”
Proud of her mother, Isabella Ley, who enjoys drawing as well, was able to attend Monday’s unveiling, and an added bonus for Isabella was that she got to meet Ace for the first time.
“I was really excited when I heard he was going to be here,” said Ley, who is a student at DuBois Area Middle School.
“It’s just outstanding,” said Councilwoman Diane Bernardo.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, along with other council members, expressed appreciation to Tokarcik for her gift to the city police department and commented on her talent.
“You did an excellent job,” said Suplizio. “We can’t thank you enough.”