REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s implementation of a Positive Behavior Support Program has had a noticeable impact on student behavior and motivation, said Principal Melissa Mowrey.
The program, which focuses on respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, encourages students to meet daily expectations when it comes to things like grades, attendance and discipline. As a reward, students have the chance to go on field trips throughout the school year.
Mowrey, guidance counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer, Brandon Nichol of the HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) shop, math instructor Jenna Shenkle and Megan Yohe of learning support are a part of the Positive Behavior Support Program team at Jeff Tech.
Mowrey said she has seen behavior improvements since the program was initiated, and referrals to the principal’s office are down.
The school also will offer a monthly program now, such as “speed football” set for Jan. 31, Mowrey said. A “Peg the Principal” dodgeball tournament and fundraiser will be held March 13.
Positive Behavior Support students will travel to Parker Dam State Park Jan. 30 and Grice Clearfield Community Museum and Phipps Conservatory March 4. The next surprise trip, of which students are not yet aware, Mowrey adds, will be a trip to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Pittsburgh.
Each trip is planned by students, Schwabenbauer said, and incorporates the components for which the program stands, like behavior, attendance and grades, motivating students to behave better, get better grades and have better attendance.
It’s important to the staff to give students a second chance, too, for improved behavior, Mowrey says. After a student’s discipline points go away, they are still able to earn a spot on the next trip.