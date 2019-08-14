ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Airport Authority discussed a possible hangar-rent increase and a start time for the crack sealing project at Monday’s meeting.
Tom Catalone of the St. Marys Drag Race Association attended the meeting, presenting the airport with a $10,000 check. Due to several factors, including people going on vacation, other summer events and sports tournaments, participation at July’s drag races was lower, he said.
The third drag race will be held Sunday, followed by one Sept. 22.
Throughout the last couple of meetings, potentially increasing the hangar rate at SMMA has been a heated topic. To collect funds for the airport, said Ned Jacob, the increase is necessary.
George Terbovich replied he could understand an increase for storage space rentals at SMMA, but that a hangar-rent increase would be a mistake.
“Given our financial situation, I just don’t see (a reason for) the increase for a service we offer for pilots around here,” he said.
The last hangar-rent increase was in January of 2017.
Visitor Amy Anderson, former SMMA secretary, attended the meeting to inquire about unused vacation hours for which she never received pay. Solicitor Thomas Beveridge told her he would look more into this matter, and the topic was tabled until the September meeting.
Manager’s reportKerchinski told the authority about the upcoming SMMA inspection at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He also addressed the crack-sealing project scheduled to begin in October. The bid was awarded to JJ Cunningham of Shavertown, who recently competed work at the DuBois Regional Airport, said Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants.
So far, the state has not released grant funds for the project, Kerchinski said.
SMMA also purchased three new gas meters — one for West Wind Restaurant, the terminal building and behind Denny Caruso’s hangar, he added. A windsock retrieved from Clearfield was also recently installed.
Aviation FestivalKerchinski said he has been out and about in the community soliciting donations for the pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. that day.
“I will need as much help that day as I can get,” he added.
The Elk County Flyers group will be giving plane rides that day, and a “Kids Zone” will be provided by Erie Bounce, Kerchinski said.
Donations for the festival are still slowly coming in, said SMMA Secretary Mary Lou Geyer.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said he was approached by the Elk County Cruisers about flying a drone above the Aviation Festival and Car Show Aug. 24, to which he responded it shouldn’t be a problem.