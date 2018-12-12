DuBOIS — Ladies of all ages gathered for a good cause and a good time at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 Thursday.
The VFW Post 813 Auxiliary on Fuller Avenue held its annual “Ladies Night Out” event that evening. Ten boxes full of toys were collected at the event for Clearfield County Toys for Tots.
Auxiliary Treasurer Sandy Lange said this year’s festivities brought a large turnout.
“We had a packed house, and everybody had a good time,” she said.
Ladies Night Out is the auxiliary’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Lange says, and also a great way to support two causes — veterans and children in need.
More than $3,000 was raised, with 130 tickets sold, she said. Part of that night’s proceeds also go toward Toys for Tots efforts.
Women gathered for a stuffed-chicken dinner, basket raffles, games and happy hour. Those who attended brought an unwrapped toy donation.
Member Kathy Hibner started Ladies Night three years ago, Lange said, and the event has grown from there.
Roles are reversed for the event, as veterans and husbands of members serve the women and are in charge of games, she said.
There are 122 members in the auxiliary, which has helped fundraise and donate to several organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, the Gateway Humane Society, Project Healing Waters in Brockway and many more, Lange said.
VFW Post 813 and auxiliary members try to help veterans with whatever they may need, including things like groceries or paying a bill.
Being a member of the auxiliary comes with rewarding benefits, Lange says, including helping local veterans, people in need and creating lasting friendships with other members.
“It’s just seeing the smile on the veterans’ faces, whenever we do something good like this,” she said. “As an auxiliary member, you can go into any VFW and you’re accepted.”
Local organizations submit a letter to the group, which goes through their meeting on the first Monday of every month, Lange says, which is where they decide where to allocate funds.
“We work so well as a team, and we always come together,” she said. It’s not just a team — it’s a friendship.”
The auxiliary is also working on planning a “Paint ‘n Sip” craft-type of event for the month of February.
Those who are interested in joining the VFW Post 813 Auxiliary can stop in at 114 Fuller Avenue in DuBois for an application, or call 814-371-4124.
