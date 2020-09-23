DuBOIS –Nearly 1,400 Penelec customers in DuBois and Sandy Township should expect a planned power outage this weekend.
According to Todd Meyers, senior communications representative for FirstEnergy, a planned outage is scheduled from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in the DuBois area. A rain date for potential inclement weather is set for midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Penelec customers who will be impacted by the planned outage should receive a phone call as notification from the electric company.
“The outage will affect 1,371 Penelec customers, primarily in DuBois but some in Sandy Township,” Meyers said.
A second call notifying of the rain date was also planned for customers.
“We need to replace a piece of equipment in our substation in DuBois, or risk a lengthy outage if it fails without crews on site with the right equipment to install it,” Meyers explained as the reason for the planned outage.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh acknowledged the expected outage at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
Arbaugh said it is going to affect four facilities that the township owns and operates.
“They are going to notify all the customers via mail and via phone call of that outage if you’re affected,” said Arbaugh. “I just want to put that out so we don’t have people calling in here.”