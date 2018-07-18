COOLSPRING — Car collectors and history enthusiasts will gather in Coolspring this weekend, where people have the chance to learn about the area’s largest and most interesting antique engine collections.
History Day and the Antique Car, Truck and Tractor Show will be held at Coolspring Power Museum — located at 179 Coolspring Road — in Jefferson County at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be presentations on the history of the engines, where they were built, how they were used and how they operate. Engineers will be available to start the engines and answer questions people may have about them.
Coolspring Power Museum volunteer Stewart McKinley, who is also the founder of the event, said organizers have had close to 50 antique cars, trucks, tractors and even motorcycles at the event.
The History Day and Antique show has been staged for at least five years, and seems to grow each year, McKinley said.
The event is not just something enjoyable for engine fans, but something families and youth can do that is unique.
“For History Day, we do a guided tour of the museum with engines running,” McKinley said.
CPM has been there for more than 30 years, presenting a history of internal combustion engine technology and its evolution. “The museum’s collection includes over 275 stationary engines housed in more than 35 buildings and outdoor displays,” according to its website.
How many people bring their engines out usually depends on the weather that day. Collectors and machinists enjoy exhibiting their equipment and teaching the public about the antique engines.
“It’s educational, and some people, like myself, are just into antique, mechanical things,” he said. “It’s just fun for us.”
CPM is a nonprofit organization. Founded in 1985, its collection ranges from fractional horsepower up to 600 horsepower engines, including stationary gas hit and miss, throttle governed, flame ignition, hot tube and hot air engines, according to www.coolspringpowermuseum.org.
The museum hosts three major events throughout the year, including the Exposition and Flea Market that was held in mid June, offering engines and related artifacts. There is also the Fall Exposition in October.
Stewart said the History Day and Antique Car show is a smaller event than the June and October shows, which means engineers can focus more on educating the audience about the engines. The guided tours will be more low-key and educational.
The car and truck show is “just for fun” — there is no judging. Vehicles entered must be at least 25 years old and can be any size. Although there is no exhibition charge, donations are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.