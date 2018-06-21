DuBOIS — The traditional Firemen’s Week competition series is all about “connecting” local fire departments with one another, and last night’s finale was all about that, too.
This week-long community tradition had its last contest last night, as the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week hosted its pre-connect competition at DuBois Area High School.
Onlookers had a “blast” watching firefighters race to connect their hoses to hydrants, and then run to knock softballs off of cones.
The series began Tuesday with the Battle of the Barrel at DuBois Area High School. It continued Wednesday with the “Sink the Tub” event at Tannery Dam, and was finalized Thursday with the pre-connect contest, which is where firefighters pull hose lines off of the trucks, hook them to the hydrant and then into a truck, run to a starting line, then knock softballs off of cones, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
Some fire companies begin practicing for this back in April during Firemen’s Week.
The five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.
According to a previously published Courier Express article, Firemen’s Week is about not only competing and having fun, but building camaraderie between the local fire departments and giving them the chance to catch up.
