DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and the community to pre-order their DuBois-opoly board game, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
In the spring, the Chamber announced this new fundraiser, a custom-made Monopoly game specifically showcasing the Greater DuBois area.
There were 53 opportunities available for the Chamber’s business members, August said.
There was no problem filling those spaces on the game board almost immediately.
“We have almost 500 members and we only had 53 opportunities. So we do feel bad. There were businesses, locally, that wanted to be a part of it and they did miss out on it. It was first come, first served basis,” August said.
Does that mean, perhaps, a second edition?
“We’ve been asked. Actually, that was one of the first questions, somebody asked us if we would do another game,” August said. “We feel that projects like this should be done every 10 to 20 years. It’s not a project that should be done every year or every two years.”
She said she is considering looking into other games.
“This company does a version of Candyland which would be really neat — you know, find your favorite ice cream shop or your favorite candy store,” August said.
“Right now, the company sent us the proof of our board and we’re asking all of our members to come in and sign off on their logos or artwork,” said August. “Once the game is printed, it’s printed forever. We can’t go back.”
“Some of our members’ logos already have their phone number in them and some of our member logos don’t,” said August. “That’s where we’ve run into the issue. Do we need to add the phone number to the game board, don’t we need to add the phone number to the game board? Do people want their website addresses? So we are just trying to finalize all those details.”
As far as the proof and the design that the company sent, August said the Chamber is thrilled with it.
“They did everything that we asked. They’ve been great to work with so far,” August said.
Currently, August estimated the Chamber has pre-sold almost 300 games.
“At this point, we’re on a contract for 500 games. We’re thinking we’re going to have to up that contract, depending on how many people in the community want the game,” said August. “It’s hard for us to gauge. We don’t know if we should increase our order to 750 or 1,000.”
That’s why pre-orders are sought. The fundraiser will help the Chamber acquire a new database, an app for Smartphones and a new website.
“We need people to let us know: Do they want one game or five games? Of course, we’re going to have some here to sell,” August said.
The cost is $25 per game. All of the game’s sponsors will receive one complementary game, she said.
The game is expected to arrive mid- to late September.
“We do think that people will want these for the holidays, and we’re expected to have the games,” August said.
August expressed appreciation to the business sponsors who helped make the board game a reality for so many to enjoy.
Order yours today by calling the Greater DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010.
“It’s fun for the whole family and it’s a wonderful keepsake that’s sure to be treasured,” August said.
