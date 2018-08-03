Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY TO EXCESSIVE RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, UNION, AND YORK. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS THIS MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO BRING BETWEEN ONE QUARTER AND THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH OF RAIN TO MANY LOCATIONS ACROSS THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS, AND COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT THE SUSQUEHANNA'S WEST BRANCH VALLEY. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND SCATTERED AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING THE THREAT FOR MORE AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. IF SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS REPEATEDLY CROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS, FLASH FLOODING COULD OCCUR. * FLOOD PRONE ROADS ADJACENT TO STREAMS COULD BE ERODED AND WASHED OUT BY HIGH, FAST-MOVING WATER. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER THE ROADS TURN AROUND AND SEEK AND ALTERNATE ROUTE. IT ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT AT NIGHT TO DISCERN THE DEPTH OF WATER OVER A ROAD, AND EVEN IF THAT ROAD MAY BE WASHED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/FLOOD. &&