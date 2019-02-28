PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is providing a precipitation puzzle for children and adults seeking a challenge.
Director Marlene Lellock said in 2005 a “master plan” was created for the PWDC space on North Findley Street and those involved still work from it for exhibits in partnership with the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
It is about a two-year process to incorporate a new exhibit, Lellock said, and that involves establishing a concept and applying for grants before passing the idea on to the CSC.
“We are trying to cover every aspect of weather,” she said.
A “frozen rain drop” exhibit, located near the precipitation puzzle, will be incorporated sometime in April. Although they are totally separate exhibits, each focuses on precipitation, something upon which the PWDC needed to focus more, Lellock says.
The puzzle focuses on four different aspects of precipitation and participants are given 60 seconds to complete it. When their time is up, a big wind arrives throughout the puzzle board, blowing and scattering the pieces to the side, just as a real storm would.
The new exhibit was in place the Monday before Groundhog Day this year, Lellock said, adding that the many tourists who came through enjoyed the challenge. Girl Scouts, who are often hosted at the PWDC, also tried out the new exhibit recently.
The PWDC tries to bring a new exhibit to Punxsutawney about every other year, Lellock said. They have others in mind, one in particular that focuses on clouds.
For more information, visit www.weatherdiscovery.org.
