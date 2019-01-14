ST. MARYS — Preliminary work on a bridge replacement in St. Marys is scheduled to start next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The bridge spans Silver Run on state Route 255, approximately a mile northwest of St. Marys.
Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Elk County’s list of bridges in poor condition.
As work gets underway, crews will be preparing the area for various utility relocations. Utility relocation work is expected to last through May. Traffic may be controlled by single lane closures and flaggers on an intermittent basis.
Prior to demolition of the existing bridge in June, PennDOT will issue an update with details on the 2-week detour that will be used during demolition.
The overall project will replace the existing concrete arch bridge with a new precast box culvert. The current 16-foot bridge dates from 1931 and carries an average of almost 5,700 vehicles each day. Project work will include removal of the current structure, construction of a new box culvert, drainage and pavement improvements, and guide rail installation.
All work is weather and schedule dependent.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on the $1.9 million project, which is expected to be done in early October.
