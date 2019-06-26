ST. MARYS — The preliminary hearing for a St. Marys man who allegedly caused an accident then fled the scene will be held July 2.
On May 28, the St. Marys Police Department charged Anthony Joseph Resch, 28, of St. Marys, with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving death or injury while not licensed, accident involving a damaged vehicle, reckless driving and other traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, SMPD officers were dispatched to 988 South St. Marys Street for a car accident May 16. A witness in the hit-and-run incident told police he was traveling south behind a silver Buick Lasabre, which was reportedly driving erratically all over the highway, swerving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed.
The Buick reportedly rear-ended a GMC Envoy at the intersection of South St. Marys Street and Earth Road, then fled the scene. The Envoy was pushed into a cream-colored GMC Acadia on Earth Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The Envoy was disabled and/or totaled due to the collision, and the driver reportedly suffered injuries and was transported by St. Marys Area Ambulance. Other drivers involved told police the Buick was driving erratically, caused the collision and fled the scene, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim, who was transported to Penn Highlands Elk, suffered knee pain, cuts, bruises and a broken right ankle and was later transferred to Penn Highlands DuBois for ankle surgery, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The SMPD identified Resch as the driver of the Buick Lasabre May 16. The vehicle reportedly had front-end damage consistent with the collision. Resch reportedly confessed to leaving the scene for fear of getting in trouble because he was driving without a license, according to the affidavit.
Resch’s hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 2 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.