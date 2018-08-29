JOHNSONBURG — The preliminary hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday for Harvey Leroy Detterline III of Byrnedale before District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg has been continued.
The hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
According to court documents, Detterline, 29, is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Detterline admitted to stabbing Richard R. Hicks, 29, as a result of an altercation at 426 ½ Water St. Ext., Apt. E-7, in Johnsonburg on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:30 p.m.
After securing the scene, Officer Stefan Smith of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department arrested Detterline, according to the affidavit.
Detterline and a woman present at the scene of the crime consented to be interviewed by Elk County Detective Gregg McManus, the affidavit said. The interviews reportedly revealed that Hicks entered the apartment through an upstairs window. Detterline, the woman, and her two minor children were inside the apartment at the time.
As stated in the affidavit, Detterline went upstairs and confronted Hicks. During the altercation Detterline stabbed Hicks with a knife in the upper torso. Hicks received cuts on the palms of both hands during the struggle, and a cut on the lower left side of his abdomen.
Hicks was later pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio.
