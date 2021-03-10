DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 5 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Her case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jodi S. Wingate, 57, Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –movable property and receiving stolen property, both felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
Guilty plea entered
- Franklin J. Boruch Jr., 47, DuBois, pleaded guilty to intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. He must pay a total of $983.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Erica M. Curran, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $733.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.