DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 19 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James H. Robbins, 54, DuBois, who is charged with making repairs/selling/etc. offensive weapons. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Morgan T. Gregory, 32, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary traffic violations, including driving while operator’s privileges are suspended or revoked. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Debra J. Dixon, 51, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and four summery traffic violations.
Case dismissedThe case against Joshua D. Huling, 25, Penfield, was dismissed. He had been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (felony), four counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.