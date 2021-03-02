DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 26 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Hisyam Z. Bachmid, 24, DuBois, who is charged with marijuana –a small amount for personal use; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI (controlled substance); and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Philip P. Angeletti, 75, DuBois, who is charged with stalking; loitering and prowling at night time (seven counts); and harassment (seven counts). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kemer W. Danch, 41, DuBois, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI (controlled substance); and several summary traffic violations.
- Christopher R. Stewart, 27, DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression; receiving stolen property (two counts); and a summary charge of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. In a separate case, he is charged with retail theft (misdemeanor); receiving stolen property; and theft by deception –false impression. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jarrod M. Gesin, 41, DuBois, who is charged with failure to verify address or photographed as required (felony).
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey J. Frank, 51, DuBois, who is charged with marijuana –small amount of personal use; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Eric M. Smith, 35, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations.
- Taylor Tapper, 24, Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
Guilty plea entered
Kevin A. Steele, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $933.25 fines and costs and a one-year probation sentence. A charge of marijuana –a small amount of personal use was withdrawn.