DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 12 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Her case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christine R. Little, 45, DuBois, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Nathan P. Primm, 29, DuBois, who is charged DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Raymond P. Medred, 71, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Megan E. Pyne, 26, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and two summary violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.