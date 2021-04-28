DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 23 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Maggie L. Naddeo, 23, Clearfield, who is charged with with four felony counts of criminal trespass — breaking into structure; indecent exposure; criminal mischief –damage property; disorderly conduct hazardous and making repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons, all misdemeanors; criminal trespass, public drunkenness, scattering rubbish upon land/stream, violating government traffic rules, violation of rules on commonwealth property (three counts), all summaries. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Braxton G. Ratliff, 21, Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Rene L. Herbert, 26, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Lacey D. Hinks, 29, Clearfield, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and a summary charge of driving while operator’s privileges are suspended or revoked. A warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.