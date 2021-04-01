DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 26 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Andrew J. Stanton, 23, DuBois, who is charged with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, both felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Tiffanie D. Kurtz, 32, Ridgway, who is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; conspiracy —manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. In a separate case, she is charged with two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and two misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dennis Michael Lisi Jr., 33, Ridgway, who is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; conspiracy —manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Harley D. Jenary, 22, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking — movable property and a summary count of criminal mischief/intent to damage property. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kristy Wood-McMillen, 43, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI, first offense and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Steven B. Kempner, 55, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.