DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 19 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Held for court As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Jonathan M. Connor, 33, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and seven summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.