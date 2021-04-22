DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 16 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Chad A. Ogg, 44, Eaton Rapids, Michigan, who is charged with felony counts of possession of contraband/controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility and manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
- James M. Draucker, 50, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rebecca D. Thrash, 35, Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of theft by deception — false impression and four counts of receiving stolen property.
- Lucas D. Webb, 37, Weedville, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Unsecured bail was set a $10,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Bethany C. McKinney, 30, Allison Park, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $726.25 in fines and costs. Summary charges of defiant trespass and public drunkenness were withdrawn.
- Justin Worley, 42, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to improper use of emergency lights and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses. He must pay a total of $1,433.25. A misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant was withdrawn.
The following are results from preliminary hearings and other proceedings held April 1 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert A. Marshall Jr., 41, DuBois, who is charged with a felony corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. A felony charge of corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age were withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Dirk M. Painter, 30, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $30,000.
- Andi M. Powell, 29, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.