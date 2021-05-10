DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 30 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stella M. Dragoone, 50, Kane, who is charged with writing a bad check. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Dwight D. Woodyard, 36, Northern Cambria, Pa., who is charged with providing false identification to a law enforcement officer, fraudulent intent, alters, forges, or counterfeits a certificate of title, registration, insurance and two summary traffic violations. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.