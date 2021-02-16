DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 5 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kelvin D. Rummel, 54, Marion Center, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Tiffany S. Miller, 24, Shelton, CT, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Alan W. George, 35, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael R. Roush, 57, Brockway, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property, both felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jason P. Davis, 39, Clearfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. In a separate case, he also waived charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.