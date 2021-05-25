DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 14 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Megan L. Riley, 35, DuBois, who is charged with marijuana –small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension/prosecution –harbor or conceal. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Apryl N. Knode, 32, DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operator privileges are suspended or revoked. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Bobby J. Torres, 26, Bronx, New York, who is charged with marijuana –small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
Douglas W. Taylor Jr., 31, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.