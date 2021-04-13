DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 9 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. His case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- J. Patrick Kopp, 57, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Jerome M. Dussia Jr., 34, Ridgway, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.