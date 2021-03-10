ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Noel Petrosky and Spanish Instructor Jennifer Tamburlin gave presentations on Google Workspace for Education at Monday evening’s board meeting.
Each week throughout remote learning, teachers filled out an overview for students and parents, consistent across the board, said Petrosky. Some teachers have kept this up throughout in-person learning as well.
Utilizing this system was a “minimal investment,” said Tamburlin, and the goal was to make it easy and seamless for teachers to use, so that it became a habit in the future.
Engaging parents throughout this process was very important, said Petrosky. They had the opportunity to join the email list or receive weekly or daily Google Workspace updates.
Prior to the pandemic, Tamburlin said, teachers used their own organization methods. Remote learning emphasized the importance of posting things consistently and by date, organized on a weekly basis.
“This is habit that we got into in the spring, and one that will really benefit us moving forward,” she said.
It was also noted that the “Google Meet” feature can allow a teacher to meet live with a student who may be at home quarantining. Google Meet also made co-teaching easier, said Petrosky, with one teacher presenting the lesson, and the other running the student chat.
Tamburlin was very complimentary of Google Workspace’s “high return features,” including being able to give feedback to students in real time, and being able to watch as they work and intervene if they need assistance.
Teachers are able to utilize several tools, including the learning activity distributor, learning portfolio, virtual meeting scheduler, feedback facilitator, instructional resource organizer and communication center.
An eSchoolData feature also offers a “syncing” feature, said Tamburlin, which allows teachers to import assignments, with manual real-time syncing of scores. Certain features have also allowed teachers to engage more students all at once.
The Google Workspace app also responds to how students are technologically today, said Tamburlin, being able to receive notifications about their work.
The Google Workspace system has also been a way for teachers to keep up with one another, or model certain behaviors and activities for students, said Petrosky, such as teachers sharing photos/videos of themselves using Google Workspace.