REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Business Manager Sherry Hasselman presented an overview of the 2020-2021 budget during Monday’s virtual booard meeting.
New items included special education services, which will be provided by Jeff Tech staff starting this fall.
The special education services will include an emotional support assistant for students, Fillman added, but not physical, occupational and speech therapy services.
Also new is the safety and security line item, with $20,000 budgeted, since Jeff Tech is not eligible for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Meritorious Grant, Fillman said.
In past years, the budget contingency line item was at $40,000, but has been increased to $80,000 for 2020-2021 due to special education services being added, Fillman explained.
“The equipment budget decreased from $54,000 to $3,300, due to the increase in the contingency line item,” he said. “We will look for other funding avenues to purchase equipment.”
Jeff Tech’s sending schools will receive state and federal reimbursement for the student utilizing special education services, according to the presentation. The reimbursement is calculated based on a formula by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“At the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Jeff Tech will prorate the special education costs against the actual students who received special education services,” the presentation says.
The general fund budget, broken up by program area and totaling $9,450,976, includes:
- Adult programs — 2.63 percent
- Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program — 7.26 percent
- Grants and miscellaneous: 2.13 percent
- Debt service — 9.5 percent
- Secondary programs and operating costs — 78.48 percent
According to Fillman, Jeff Tech’s educational goals in 2020-2021 are as they’ve always been — ensuring students graduate with industry-recognized credentials, that they are trained in emerging career trends and placed in high-demand career fields and provided exposure to postsecondary opportunities.