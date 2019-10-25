ST. MARYS — With budget season on the horizon, several visitors gave presentations at Monday’s City of St. Marys City Council meeting, including representatives of the St. Marys Police Department, Elk County Humane Society and Elk County Fair.
The meeting began with St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski honoring Mary Anne Moore, the wife of late councilman Bob Moore.
“On behalf of City Council and rest of the City of St. Marys, we want to give you Bob’s council plate, as well as the flag flying over City Hall when councilman Moore passed,” he said. “Just so you know that Bob was so near and dear to all of us around the table. We know this will never make up for that loss, but we hope you see his memory will always live on here in the city.”
St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas introduced the newest part-time member of the department, Brett Herzing, a lifelong Ridgway resident.
“One thing I’ve noticed is he is definitely motivated and enthusiastic about getting out there and learning the job,” Nicklas said.
Council presented a certificate of appreciation to Stephen Herzing, in recognition of his stepping down from the St. Marys Zoning Hearing Board after 13 years.
Elk County Humane Society Board President Marie Eckel began her presentation by letting council know the ECHS is in a “much better place” financially this year, after consistently being $30-40,000 short at year’s end, and having to pull from savings accounts.
The ECHS placed 182 animals in 2017, Eckel said, and 210 in 2018. Thus far in 2019, 140 have been adopted. After coming into the ECHS, it can cost anywhere from $250-$500 to fully vet an animal.
The increased funds from the City of St. Marys and the county made a huge difference this year, Eckel added, as well as donations from the community.
The ECHS has added some services to its list, Eckel says. Dogs and cats are now all microchipped before they are adopted. The animals are also being tested for tick and heartworm diseases, which about half of ECHS dogs have.
“We have kept our medical expenses the same, but are increasing what we do for the animals,” Eckel says, adding that a “Women Who Care” grant has helped them start offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics.
Eckel said she is asking council for another $10,000 this year. The ECHS hopes to receive grant funds for things like air conditioning.
The ECHS will host an all-you-can-eat pizza and wings for $20 fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus on Washington Street Nov. 9. A rabies clinic will also be held in December, and lottery calendars are available for purchase.
Councilman Greg Gebauer took a minute to recognize ECHS fundraising chairperson June Glass and all of her efforts.
Jeremy Dorsey with the Elk County Fair told council members the board does a lot of its own fundraising, and is currently hosting a haunted house. Last year, the City of St. Marys gave the ECF about $5,000. It also received funds from the county, Fox Township and Johnsonburg.
The ECF board is hoping to upgrade the lighting and electric at the fairgrounds, as well as general grounds keeping.