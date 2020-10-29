BENEZETTE — Chuck Brotherton of “Engraving with MacDarvey” has a passion for bringing memories to life through products elk country visitors can always treasure.
In the building neighboring The Elk View Company on Winslow Hill Road, Brotherton creates everlasting memories for people on items like plaques, mugs, keychains, Christmas ornaments, T-shirts and many others, combining his interest in technology with “making items personal.”
On Brotherton’s computer screen of pictures, one can find photos of a girl catching a trout in Alaska, a child’s first deer, a woman feeding a fox to wedding memories.
“These things mean a lot to people,” he said. “These are people’s memories — preserving memories is what I do.”
Purchasing The Elk View Company with his girlfriend, Carla Bruce, was a great move, Brotherton said, since guests visiting the gift shop and diner can also check out his engraving business.
Those visiting Benezette can stop at the high-quality store in a country setting for gifts, the engraving shop for photo-related items or wine and the diner for homestyle food, Brotherton said.
People may also see the two elk who constantly visit the shop, he added.
The name for his engraving business comes from being the second owner of MacDarvey Castle, Brotherton said, since most people know him as that. The couple rents the castle out to visitors during rut season.
Brotherton says he creates products with high-quality elk photographs, or photographs of pets, families and moments people just want frozen in time.
Like the ladies at the gift shop, Brotherton enjoys conversing with tourists.
“I get to meet a lot of people, and just enjoy life,” he said, adding the entire visit to both the engraving shop and the gift shop/diner is a “family experience.”
Brotherton also does engraving work for local wineries and the Elk Country Visitor Center, and customization for fundraisers.