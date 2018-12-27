For most people, the holiday season brings many tasty desserts, festive food dishes and after-dinner naps. However, another thing many holiday bingers may face is regret.
Megan Vermeulen, owner of Presko restaurant in DuBois, says the holidays are all about balance.
Vermeulen opened Presko, a whole foods restaurant on Hoover Avenue, in February of this year. A former chemical engineer from Maine, she decided to embark on a different kind of adventure, sharing her love for healthy food with the community.
Presko just launched its new catering menu, which offers more non-traditional items as healthy options during the holidays, she said, such as a vegetable tray with homemade hummus or large salads for a crowd.
“You don’t want to entirely deprive yourself, because that’s just no fun,” Vermeulen said.
Some tips she suggests are trying a “cheat meal,” rather than a “cheat day” — eating healthy for most of the day, but allowing yourself one decadent meal, can help cut down on calories.
“If you know you’re going to be having a holiday meal in the evening, eat a sensible breakfast and lunch,” Vermeulen said. “Try not to starve yourself — you’ll be tempted to go overboard on the unhealthier foods.”
Other tips include limiting the amount of “picking foods” set out, putting more vegetables on a dinner plate and using a food or exercise phone app.
“For the core of healthy eating for the holidays, if you can cook foods at home with real ingredients, splurging on some richer items isn’t that big of a deal,” she said.
Presko now offers delivery services within DuBois city limits, for orders more than $50, since more people are requesting healthy food options for lunch, Vermeulen said.
“People are so used to eating poor-quality food, they don’t even notice the toll it takes on their bodies,” she said. “Once you start eating whole, clean foods, you notice the difference when you eat processed foods.”
Many people may experience stomachaches from greasy, fried foods, similar to how they feel after a holiday meal.
“What I strive to do is provide foods made from real, fresh ingredients,” she said. “That’s really what Presko is about — real, fresh food. To me, eating healthy isn’t about depriving yourself of things that taste good. I want to cook, and eat, foods that taste good and make my body feel good.”
Presko can modify a menu to cater to vegans, vegetarians, low-carb dieters or gluten free eaters, Vermeulen said. One of their customers, Scott Sago, lost 140 pounds in the past year.
“We have worked with Scott through his weight-loss journey to tailor our menu items to meet his dietary needs,” she said. “Right now, he is working to reduce his carb intake to less than 140 grains per day, so we help him choose items that will help meet his targets.”
Presko will be starting a weight loss contest for the New Year as well, Vermeulen said. Those interested can visit www.preskofresh.com and subscribe to the email list, or visit the Facebook page.
