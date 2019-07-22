PUNXSUTAWNEY – The George C. Brown Community Pool in Punxsutawney will have a Princess Tea and Swim Party on July 27 as a fundraiser for the pool.
Tickets for the event are $25, which includes admission for one child and one adult. Tickets can be purchased at the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce or the borough office. All proceeds from the event will benefit the George C. Brown Community Pool.
The tea party will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday July 27 at the pool. The rain date for the event is the 28 at the same time. There will be famous Disney princesses there, including Cinderella, Belle, Anna, Ariel, and Jasmine. The tea party will have lemonade and snacks. One of the snacks will be cupcakes provided by Leila Jo’s Cafe and Bakery.
There will be singing, dancing, and a chance to have photos made with the princesses. There will also be a story time and a swim with a mermaid. All the guests will be invited to stay and swim for the day after the party.
This event is sponsored by Whimsical Parties and Save Punxsutawney Local and Area’s Swimming Hole, or SPLASH. This is part of SPLASH’s 20 fundraisers to celebrate 20 years of fundraising for the pool. The organization has been undertaking similar fundraisers since the start of the year, and still have many more planned.
The fundraiser will be followed by the pool’s Annual Luau. After the pool closes there will also be a Puppy Swim.