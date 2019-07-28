PUNXSUTAWNEY — The George C. Brown Community Pool looked like a scene from a Disney movie on Saturday during the pool’s princess tea party fundraiser.
Save Punxsutawney Local and Area’s Swimming Hole, or SPLASH, teamed up with local party business, Whimsical Parties for the fundraiser. Tickets included the tea party for one child and one adult, plenty of chances for fun photos with the princesses, and even a meet and greet with “real” mermaids for the children.
The party had 21 little girls and their guardians in attendance. Most of the girls had dressed up in a Disney Princess dress of their choosing. There were many mini Belles, Cinderellas, and Ariels running around the party. Everybody got to be a princess for the day at the pool.
Whimsical Parties had Snow White, Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine, Ariel, and Anna at the party. The princesses started the party be enjoying tea and a snack with the girls. Next, they moved into what every Disney movie is know best for, singing and dancing. The girls and princesses sang and danced to some of their favorite songs from each of the movies. After that they moved on to some fun games and activities.
There was a craft station where children could decorate their own crown to take with them. Jasmine helped the girls with their craft. They could also join in on story time with Belle if they would rather just relax for a bit. Anna and Snow White played a fun game with an Olaf plushie and songs from Frozen. The girls sat in a circle and passed the plushie around until the music stopped. Whoever still held the toy was out for the round.
One of the last events of the party was the meet and greet with the mermaids. Whimsical Parties provided the mermaid tails and asked that some of the pool’s lifeguards wore them for the meet and greet. Event planners preferred someone that was a bit of a stronger swimmer than the princess actors for the activity by the pool. All the little girls had a chance to meet the mermaids and get a picture with them.
“It did go really well, I think the girls really enjoyed it,” Alicia Switlick, manager of SPLASH said.
Splash has several more fundraisers and events planned for the remainder of their pool season. Their next fundraiser will be their annual luau on August 10. The pool will close at its regular time of 6 p.m. then will reopen around 6:30 p.m. for the luau. Guests will then be able to swim until dusk and enjoy fruity mocktails and snacks. The whole pool will be decorated in a tropical theme as well.
On August 16 they will partner with the Drug and Alcohol Commission to have a free children’s day at the pool.
“It’s going to be a nice way to end our season,” Switlick said.
Once the pool is closed, they have one more fundraiser called the Puppy Swim on August 24. This will cost $5 per head “regardless of whether they have two legs or four” to swim. People can bring their pets and enjoy a day at the pool with them. This will be the last event of the season for the pool.