REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Melissa Mowrey and three other staff members spoke of the successes and future goals of the “School Wide Positive Behavior Support” program at Monday evening’s committee meeting.
The program focuses on respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, displaying posters of these behaviors in different areas throughout the school.
There is also a “Principal’s 200 Club” board displayed outside of Mowrey’s office, another program that focuses on rewarding students for good behavior.
After meeting with a group of three students for their feedback on the club, Mowrey said, she was surprised to find out that some of the rewards they asked for, such as “lunch with the principal” or a homework pass, were simple and inexpensive.
Guidance Counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer, Brandon Nichol of the HVAC/R shop and math instructor Jenna Shenkle met several times throughout the summer to discuss PBS lesson plans and what these behaviors look like, Mowrey said, putting a lot of extra effort into the program. Meghan Yohe of DuBois will also be joining the group.
The PBS program will take students on a few trips this year, such as the Elk Country Visitor Center, Parker Dam, Grice Clearfield Community Museum and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens or Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh, Schwabenbauer said.
Students’ grades, attendance, discipline and how they follow the daily expectations determine whether or not they go on the trips.
Last year, students visited Cook Forest State Park, a rollerskating rink, movie theatre, the Pittsburgh Zoo and an Altoona Curve baseball game, Schwabenbauer said.
The same PBS presentation will be given at a school assembly Friday afternoon, informing new students on how the program works, Nichol said.