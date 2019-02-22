REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Melissa Mowrey says she is overwhelmed with the success of and support for a new program.
“School Wide Positive Support Behavior” (SWPSB) is a state-wide initiative — a team-based process to be “proactive in teaching, monitoring and support school-appropriate behavior for all students,” she said. The research-based program aims to build on students’ strengths, not weaknesses, offering a positive environment and preventing behavioral problems before they occur.
“The goal is to have 80 percent of our students be able to state the school rules, and give examples of expected behaviors, increasing positive adult-to-student interactions,” she said.
The behaviors examined by administrators were broken into four areas — respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, Mowrey says. Posters were hung in different areas throughout the building — hallways, classrooms, the cafeteria, bathrooms — listing the expectations.
“This year, classroom teachers began aligning their classroom expectations with the four categories of behavior,” she said. “Next year, we’ll create lesson plans to teach the behaviors, although teachers have begun the process of modeling them for students.”
Besides Mowrey, the core PBS team consists of guidance counselor Jessica Schqabenbauer and instructors Jenna Shenkle and Brandon Nichol. Initially, they visited Lawrence County Career and Technical Center to see how the SWPBS program was implemented there five years ago.
Measuring students’ behavior for a specific length of time, JT started offering quarterly trips, for which students can qualify, she said. Their professionalism grades are measured, based on attendance, discipline and grades.
“We do this to allow students who do not qualify for the trip one quarter to work toward qualifying for the trip the next quarter,” she said.
The first quarter trip was to Cook Forest State Park, the second to a roller skating rink, the third a movie showing and the fourth the Pittsburgh Zoo, Mowrey said. An end-of-the-year trip will be to an Altoona Curve game, including third-base-side seats, fireworks and a pavilion picnic.
Students who go on the trips are charged a fee of $5, with the more elaborate trips requiring a larger fee, Mowrey said. A dodgeball tournament and possible pie-in-the-face contest are also under consideration to help raise money.
“We would really like to be able to provide the trips and other events for free, but unfortunately, we cannot,” she said. “We don’t have a specific budget to fund this program, so we have tried to find trips and rewards that are inexpensive or free.”
Teachers and staff members have been supportive with monetary and prize donations for the program, Mowrey said, including donating “goodies” to include for them on each trip.
“Everyone is involved, and it has been a huge success,” she said. “The students love it, and we have already seen a decrease in the number of office referrals. The support has been overwhelming.”
