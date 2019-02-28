REYNOLDSVILLE — Administrators and staff members at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) are taking steps to ensure students have every opportunity to exhibit positive behaviors.
The “Principal’s 200 Club” is another initiative of the “School Wide Positive Support Behavior” (SWPSB) initiative, said Principal Melissa Mowrey, who is one of the core members of the SWPSB team. The club’s board is located in the hallway outside of her office, divided into 200 numbered blocks.
SWPSB identifies and exemplifies four areas of behaviors — respect, responsibility, safety and excellence, Mowrey says.
Each day, three adults in the building are given three principal’s tickets, and students who receive one have met an expected behavior in one of the four categories. Students draw a number at the end of the day, writing their name in that numbered square on the Principal’s 200 Club board.
“Once we have 10 blocks in a row on the board — diagonally, horizontally, vertically — the students in those 10 blocks receive a small prize,” Mowrey said. “Prizes range from candy, cellphone passes, ‘rock-star parking,’ free yearbooks, zoo trips and a free pound of meat sticks. Students requested those.”
