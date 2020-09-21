ST. MARYS — A “Pro Police” rally will be held on the Diamond in St. Marys at 2 p.m. Oct. 4, demonstrating support for law enforcement.
Richard Jones, vice president of the St. Marys “Life Matters Now” group, said it promotes a culture of life, including focusing on topics like abortion, addiction and suicide.
The group, made up of local churches, aims to provide a mechanism for people in crisis, he said.
“With what is going on within the country, and what we are trying to do — protect lives — we thought it would be appropriate for us to sponsor something that would allow us to express appreciation for police,” Jones said.
Speakers lined up are from across the community, including business, healthcare and school representatives, Jones said, as well as local law enforcement like St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas and Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone.
“Police serve their lives every day, and we take it for granted,” Jones said. “We live peacefully and go about our business, and we don’t see a lot of what they do to protect us.”
Johnsonburg, Ridgway and St. Marys police forces will be highlighted, as well as the Elk County Sheriffs office and Pennsylvania State Police, Jones said.
The hope is to also attract people from surrounding communities, such as Clearfield and Jefferson counties, who would like to show appreciation.
The LMN group is also asking people to visit its website to share their testimonies about police.
Jones said they are hoping to have students from local high schools play instruments and sing patriotic songs, too, and provide balloons for children.
There is one final planning meeting for the rally set for 6 p.m. Sept. 30 in Shiloh Presbyterian Church’s education building, Jones said.
“We want all of the law enforcement in our area and surrounding areas to know we’re backing them, and we support what they do,” he said.
Those interested in participating can call Jones at 814-834-9008 or email richardeugenej@gmail.com.