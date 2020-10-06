ST. MARYS — Several community members, including first responders and other emergency personnel, gathered on the Diamond in St. Marys Sunday afternoon to “back the blue.”
The “Pro Police Rally” was organized by the St. Marys “Life Matters Now” group, which promotes a culture of life.
Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppolo, one of the event organizers, acted as the master of ceremonies, introducing each of the event’s 10 speakers. Some included City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski, St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas, Pennsylvania General Assembly candidate of the 75th district Mike Armanini, Tom “T.O.” Fitch of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, Pennsylvania Senate candidate of the 25th district Cris Dush, Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone and others.
St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail President Randy Simbeck presented the colors as DuBois City Police officer Lanny Prosper sang the National Anthem.
“We believe the police are out there every day and every night to protect and serve all lives,” said Richard Jones, vice president of the LMN group. “Because of that, we have the opportunity, as members of the community and our neighborhoods, to go about our business in safety and freedom.”
Radkowski said the community does not thrive or survive without the men and women who keep it safe.
“It works because they live with us,” he said of officers and first responders. “Their kids go to school with us. They live right next to us. They’re invested in the community as much as we are.”
Chief Nicklas told the crowd he was “humbled” by the number of people who showed up on the Diamond that day, and complimented the “overwhelmingly positive relationship” that the SMPD has with its community. Nicklas also recognized all of the emergency services personnel in attendance, adding that police could not do what they do without the partnerships with fire departments, EMS, search and rescue and the 911 center.
“Police are that visible part of our cities, boroughs and townships,” Nicklas says. “They are charged with taking action upon the rules of society. Our patrol vehicles, our uniforms and our badges are representative of who we are and what we do. We use our visibility to help deter crime, and we’re always watchful over your neighborhoods and businesses.
“But, we cannot perform these duties without the eyes, the ears and the support of the community we serve.”
Sheriff Caltagarone gave the crowd a detailed description of the “accumulative toll” service takes on law enforcement officers.
“All of their senses are exposed to severe crisis and tragedy, many times throughout their service — what they see, sounds they hear and the smell that abused the scene they are summoned to,” he said. “Law enforcement officers are exposed to things that are extremely difficult to bear. Each crisis is different.
“It could be administering life-saving aid to a person in a vehicle crash, performing CPR on an infant child, investigating an assault (or) abuse of a child, a drug overdose, processing a suicide scene where a firearm was used, holding the hand and supporting a person who is near death, providing all of the comfort that they know how, knowing the outcome is not going to be good. That is something they do not train you for.”
Fitch complimented area law enforcement on keeping the crime rate in Elk County low. He also invited the crowd to a Second Amendment Rally scheduled in Ridgway at 1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Police officers and fire companies from St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg were in attendance. Officers also provided attendees with small American flags or blue, red and white balloons to support police. Children were also given candy.