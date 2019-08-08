BROOKVILLE — Rita Woodard refers to deafness and difficulty hearing as “the invisible disability,” because unless individuals with those problems make themselves known, people assume they aren’t there.
She said most places are fully equipped with wheel chair ramps, braille, and other necessities for other disabilities, but almost no place is equipped to properly deal with a deaf person. They often struggle to find a way to communicate if they have a problem, and often won’t even bother to try to get help because they’ve become accustomed to a lack of understanding from hearing people.
Something as simple as going to a fast food restaurant becomes a problem. Woodard said that many places like McDonalds have braille on their drive-thru menu, but not picture menus. Woodard said it is far more likely for a deaf person to go through the drive-thru unaccompanied than it is for a blind person, yet there are more accommodations readily available for the blind person.
Woodard outlined the cycle of problems she said the deaf community faces, as she has seen it over the years growing up as the child of deaf adults, or CODA. Her parents are both profoundly deaf, and communicate primarily through sign language.
From a young age, Woodard has found herself playing the role of an adult to help her parents communicate with the necessary organizations like utility companies and emergency services. Often, even when the companies have some technology or way of communicating with deaf individuals, no one knows how to use it.
“Some places might have things in place the government requires, but it is pointless if people don’t know how to use it,” Woodard said. She said she has come across such a situation several times.
The problem with Text Telephones, or TTY phones, and the relay service is that most of the TTY phones are outdated because of the ones with video screens. Many of the places that have TTY phones still have ones that require typing rather than video, and this means having to type out personal information.
Another problem comes with having to use the relay service to have someone read their messages out loud, or translate sign language for them. There have been many cases of relay service workers stealing the bank or credit card information of deaf individuals who use their service to communicate with utility or disability companies, she said.
“I’ve always been dumbfounded why there’s an association for the blind in every county, but one for the deaf doesn’t exist,” Woodard said.
What does exist is the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, ODHH, which is meant to advocate for those individuals, distribute information on relevant issues, and refer people to appropriate organizations. Ben Moonan is the ODHH representative in charge of making sure counties in this area have what they need. The problem is that many deaf and hard of hearing people won’t speak up about the problems for him to fix, he said.
Woodard held a meet and greet with Ben Moonan in Clarion County, but got little participation from the community. She said she was happy to see State Representative Donna Oberlander at the event and has since been working with Oberlander on ways to make quality of life for the deaf and hard of hearing better.
Woodard said many deaf and hard of hearing individuals don’t see a point in speaking up because they’ve already gone so long without the resources. Woodard has found herself in the difficult position of holding power of attorney for several deaf people in the area, seeing and helping them with the problems they face, but the individual not voicing the problems to people like Moonan. Sometimes the problems are so time sensitive that if she doesn’t help, they wouldn’t be able to wait for the government to fix the problem, she said.
A friend of hers, who is deaf, she said, was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed to start treatments and have surgery. Woodard stepped in as her interpreter to bypass the waiting process. Woodard said she feels if she doesn’t help those who have hearing issues, they will just be stuck waiting for things to be fixed, and there’s not always time to wait. She encourages deaf individuals and those who help them to speak up more often.
“The key is awareness, that’s the part that’s the part that is really missing to make the rest fall into place,” Woodard said.
Often community members and important organizations don’t realize they have deaf members in the community. Woodard’s father collapsed from an ulcer, and she was there to call 911 for him. If she hadn’t been there, her parents would have had to wait for the relay service to connect them with a 911 center and communicate back and forth. The 911 center informed Woodard they didn’t even realize they had deaf people in the area. This is less of a problem with 911 texting now available, she said.
Woodard said she has run into similar issues with local fire departments. She has offered to write them grant applications to seek funding to buy fire alarms for deaf people, and has been told by the fire stations they don’t need them. They believe they’ve never come across a deaf individual, so they don’t have any in the area to worry about, she said. This ties in to Woodard’s assertion that deaf and hard of hearing is the invisible disability.
“We need to impress upon the counties that there needs to be more,” Woodard said.