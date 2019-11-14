ST. MARYS — Project Gifts for Elk County, a nonprofit organization started more than 30 years ago to contribute to area children at Christmas time, is under way.
St. Marys Area Rotary Club and Project Gifts Secretary Vern Kreckel said although rotary members are involved in the effort, it is a community organization with several volunteers, including area police officers and students.
Elk County Volunteer Alliance members, Elk County Catholic High School and St. Marys Area High School students and the Cursillo group help to sort and wrap toys.
Project Gifts Director Bob Roberts said high school students getting involved in the process is a great learning experience and opportunity to give back.
The organization receives referrals in a few ways, including through the free-and-reduced lunch program in SMASD, Kreckel said, Christian Food Bank and general community referrals.
Project Gifts is also available in emergency situations throughout the year, such as a house fire, Kreckel adds.
The organization’s county-wide pickup effort will be held Nov. 25-26, Kreckel said, and involves 26-30 pick-up locations in St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Wilcox, such as banks, businesses and plants. Each entity holds a toy fundraiser, and volunteers collect and bring the toys back to the Project Gifts building on Depot Street in St. Marys, where the toys are then sorted, bundled and wrapped.
Distribution day will be Dec. 14, starting with Johnsonburg from 9-10 a.m., Ridgway 11 a.m.-noon and St. Marys from 1-2 p.m.
Each child receives a “bundle” of toys, including an item such as a doll or a toy truck, a game and a stuffed animal, as well as the chance to enter a drawing to win a bicycle. Project Gifts serves more than 400 children, ages newborn to 10, in the county each year, Kreckel said.
Some toy drop-off locations include First Commonwealth and CNB banks, Shoe Sensation and Zito Media in St. Marys, the U.S. Post Office and CNB Bank in Ridgway, First Commonwealth Bank in Kersey and Roy B. Constable Stores in Johnsonburg.
The application period for Project Gifts ends Nov. 18. Children must be eligible through the free-and-reduced lunch program criteria. Each county has their own application process, Roberts adds.
For more information or to access an application in the Elk County area, visit www.stmarysparotary.org and click on the Project Gifts tab.