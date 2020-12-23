ST. MARYS — Project Gifts for Elk County, a community effort that helps nearly 400 children each year at Christmastime, was held via drive-thru at three locations Dec. 19.
Bob Roberts, SMRC member of 35 years, said the drive-thru process went “surprisingly well.”
The St. Marys distribution took place first at the Project Gifts venue on Depot Street, Johnsonburg second at the municipal building and third, Aiello’s Cafe in Ridgway.
“We had enough support from the community to make sure traffic wasn’t a problem,” Roberts said.
As usual, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high school students helped wrap presents, but in smaller groups this year, and following COVID-19 restrictions, Roberts noted.
Project Gifts was also a recipient of COVID relief funds awarded to Elk County, which was used to buy a sanitizing mist machine for the Depot Street venue, Roberts said.
“We used that machine to make sure the place was as germ free as it could be,” he said.
Roberts also takes the machine to Christian Food Bank, sanitizing it as well.
“We’re making good use of that grant program, and helping other nonprofits with it,” he said.
This year’s Project Gifts numbers are almost identical to what they have been in past years, Roberts said.
“We were able to help 396 less-fortunate children this year,” he said.
Project Gifts is a community effort, having come together each year due to the help of other local agencies.
“Thank you to all the donors, and a special thanks this year to the police departments for ensuring a safe and smooth drive-thru operation in all of the communities,” Roberts said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also tagged along and said “Hello” to all the children.