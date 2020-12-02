ST. MARYS — St. Marys Rotary Club members and other volunteers are known for the effort they put into making sure Elk County children have a wonderful Christmas each year.
Project Gifts for Elk County will still take place this month, said Club Secretary Vern Kreckel, but will look a little different due to COVID-19.
The drive-thru distribution is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.
Project Gifts typically serves more than 400 children, ages newborn to 10, in the county each year, Kreckel said in a previous Courier Express article.
The St. Marys distribution will take place first at 9 a.m., Johnsonburg second at the municipal building and Ridgway third, with the location not known at this time. This will be an entirely new process for the Rotary Club, Kreckel said.
Typically, the SMRC has area high school students come into the Project Gifts facility on Depot Street to help wrap the presents for children, but due to the guidelines this year, Kreckel says they aren’t sure how to proceed with that.
The Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, several board members go around to the pickup site to collect toys, Kreckel said.
“We visit around 30 sites,” he said.
These places typically have their employees collect toys, or they give a monetary donation, Kreckel said. People at the pickup locations seemed very excited to participate this year.
The St. Marys distribution will be held out of the Depot Street building, Kreckel says, with a similar traffic pattern as to how the Rotary’s annual beef sale takes place — cars line up and wait their turn.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance that day, too, but will not have any close contact with the children.