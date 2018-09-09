Elk County emergency responders are using bracelets equipped with transmitters to locate missing persons with disabilities.
According to Sheila Mazzaferro, assistive technology coordinator for Life and Independence for Today (LIFT), individuals with cognitive disabilities caused by Alzheimer’s disease, autism, dementia, Down syndrome and traumatic brain injury have a tendency to wander and become missing.
And according to members of the Elkland Search and Rescue, each individual experiences unique difficulties that make it hard to locate them once they do are missing.
Project Lifesaver, an international program, administered through LIFT in St. Marys, benefits Elk County residents and provides clients with a bracelet with a small transmitter that looks much like a watch to wear on the wrist or ankle and emits a unique radio frequency. The bracelet and transmitter are waterproof and are worn at all times.
Once a caregiver calls 911 to report the individual missing as a Project Lifesaver client, it will be treated as an emergency. Project Lifesaver receivers are then used to track the signal being emitted by the individual’s transmitter thus saving valuable time. Elkland Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s department and LIFT each have a receiver.
“It really is a community effort,” said Terry Detsch, a member of Elkland Search and Rescue.
A missing person can travel four miles an hour, so time is of the essence, Dave Stauffer, a member of Elkland Search and Rescue, said.
Alzheimer’s patients tend to walk in a straight line and autistic children are attracted to water so the sooner a person is reported missing, the better the outcome, Jerry Zelt, a member of Elkland Search and Rescue, said.
There is no charge for the transmitter since costs have been covered through grants and donations.
“If you think some day your loved one could benefit from this, then call today,” Mazzaferro said. “The first time your loved one wanders off, it is too late.
“We have equipment ready to go,” Mazzaferro said.
Initially 30 bracelets were purchased with grant funding and only six of them are in use, she said.
Caregivers are the critical component of the program and have specific responsibilities to include a daily check of the battery, maintaining logs and immediately calling 911 if the client wanders away.
A doctor’s certification is required and an extensive interview is conducted to gather as much information as possible about the individual including likes, dislikes, fears and favorite clothing that will help in communicating when the person is found. This information is entered into a secure database, which Project Lifesaver and 911 emergency responders can access during a search.
Batteries are changed by a LIFT representative every 60 days during which time a general wellness check is conducted.
When LIFT approached Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone about the program, he drew up the letter of intent then brought in Elkland Search and Rescue.
“I certainly couldn’t do it myself, it is a collaboration,” he said.
To learn more about Project Lifesaver and how it benefits disabled people and their families contact LIFT at (814) 781-3050 or visit www.projectlifesaver.org.
