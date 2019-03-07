RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Area School District will present a calendar for the upcoming school year with later start and end dates for students at the next meeting of its governing board Feb. 12.
The calendar, which is up for a first reading at the meeting, would shift the school year a week later in a return to schedules from years past, according to information discussed at a board work session Tuesday.
Administrators said they hope the shift will help with keeping buildings cool by including more days during late spring, when temperatures drop overnight, and less during late summer.
Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas noted the district would work with the Johnsonburg Area School District if their calendars didn’t match to coordinate for students utilizing shared programs, much as they do now if one district has a snow day and the other does not.
St. Leo Catholic School utilizes the district’s calendar.
In response to a board question on the matter, McMahon-Vargas said the district could evaluate the possibility of adjusting school hours on a daily basis as well. A later start could aid in student attentiveness and, depending on which grades were affected, eliminate the need for a split bus schedule.
A review of field trips offered for approval resulted in a discussion of whether virtual field trips could be used in place of some non-competitive field trips. The option could provide a larger number of students from a wider range of economic backgrounds to participate at the same, or a lesser, cost to the district.
The resignation of a school psychologist is also expected to be approved. The board will be tasked with deciding whether to hire another individual recommended by administrators as a replacement at the same meeting.
The board will also decide on approval of a resolution to allow McMahon-Vargas to sign documents needed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
A retroactive approval of a stipend for Chris Devallance for service as a football coach is expected to be voted upon. The spring sports participation count will also be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.