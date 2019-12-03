DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board recently approved an Eagle Scout proposal, as presented by Jacob Weber, a 12th-grade student, for soccer equipment shelving and cage in the Randy Curley Sr. Field House located behind the high school.
Prior to approving the project at their regular meeting, the board heard a presentation by Weber, who is an honor student and captain of the soccer team.
During soccer season, Weber said his coach purchases new soccer balls and equipment.
“Each year, this is getting mixed up with the girls soccer team or it goes missing in the storage room,” said Weber. “It’s frustrating to our team when this happens. The other teams that share the Randy Curley Sr. Field House senior clubhouse have faced the same issues.”
Weber said his proposed Eagle Scout project presents a solution to this issue.
“The shelving will be divided by sport,” said Weber. “This project will save the school district money. First, I will fundraise to cover the expenses for the project and provide free labor. Second is you benefiting not to spend your budgets to replace equipment that comes up missing by providing a locked and secure facility.”
“My frame of completion for this project is tight,” said Weber, noting he has met with administrators, who have a good understand of what Weber wants to accomplish.
“I need your approval tonight to move ahead with the fundraising completions,” said Weber. “I turn 18 on Jan. 8 and must have my Eagle Scout budget and paperwork completed by this date.”
“I just want to say it’s nice to have an individual like yourself to recognize things and come up with a solution,” said Director Mark Gilga. “We appreciate it. You know this is something that has to be done and you are wiling to put the time in to do it.”
The DuBois Area School Board will hold a special meeting immediately following their reorganization meeting on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. for general purposes.